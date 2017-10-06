Critic’s Corner: Bojack Horseman Season 4

By Trevor Reese, Contributing Writer—

“I’ve never been so happy to be depressed,” is what my friend said to me after binge-watching the newest season of the Netflix original series “Bojack Horseman.” His feelings aren’t out of the ordinary for regular viewers who indulge in Netflix’s delightfully melancholic dramedy.

The show about a washed-up pseudo celebrity Horse (voiced by Will Arnett) has recently debuted its fourth season, and it’s hard to see how creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg continues to set the bar higher every year. The newest installment in the absurdist series is as poignant and polished as ever, using witty writing and all-star cast featuring Paul F. Thompkins, Aaron Paul and Amy Sedaris to dissect heavy topics such as gun violence, mental illness, infertility and of course the never-ending search for happiness, all while keeping viewers laughing the whole way. If you’ve never taken that first step to hit the play button, now is the perfect time.

The show’s humor will not have you running out of breath with gut-busting laughter because the show isn’t made for that response in the way other animated romps like “South Park” and “Family Guy” are. Instead viewers will find themselves chuckling through numerous bouts of hollywood superficiality, clever wordplay and animal gags that are densely packed into the forefront and background of every half-hour episode. The lighthearted fun and bright color scheme are a necessity since the rest of show would be difficult to watch as the painfully relatable, and lovable, characters grapple with the disappointments and unpredictability of life while attempting to stay positive in a world without meaning. The memorable story arcs leave lasting and meaningful impressions while prompting the viewer with questions about their own existence and self-fulfillment, which is an achievement most animated comedies never get close to.

Lastly, where “Bojack Horseman” excels the most is in its ability to craft relatable and endearing characters that viewers genuinely want to watch succeed, and despite most of the cast being animals, the show is remarkably human. The writers and creators love for their work is evidenced by seemingly zero filler episodes, and instances of cliche are admirably rare. In my opinion the show is currently the best on Netflix and arguably one of the best on television, so quit horsin’ around and go watch it.