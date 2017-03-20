Critic’s Corner: Get Out

By Dominique Malone, Staff Writer — If you’re familiar with “Key and Peele”, then you are well aware of the comedian Jordan Peele. He recently made his directing debut with the movie “Get Out,” which shocked Americans all over the country. Initially, his movie was perceived to be a classical comedic take on the race relations between African-Americans and white Americans. However, as soon as the movie began reeling, it was clear that the levity had shifted to a more serious note.

The movie’s basic premise revolves around the satire of how it has become more and more obvious that white Americans have become inclined to desire the black body. This can happen because of the physique, personality or the perception that the person will receive by becoming an African-American.

Moreover, the depth of the theme is conceived through more covert means that seem to send a subliminal message only if you are paying enough attention. For most people in the audience, this wasn’t hard to do because the movie forced you on to the edge of your seat time and time again.

Regardless of the depth, there were some obvious cinematic characteristics that made the movie easily fall in the horror category. For example, the jump scares, the foreshadowing, the mysterious characters lurking in the shadows created an environment suited for screams. Despite all this, there is something unexpected about the movie that makes it so great.

This drawing factor is the way that Peele is able to weave reality, imagination and horror together in a way that makes the viewer eerily comfortable and uncomfortable all at once. The truth is that race relations are not high and they show no signs of reaching good levels, so Peele plays on this vulnerability. His ability to do such forces us (as the audience) to become captivated by our mere curiosity as humans.

Reality is always hard to deal with, but Jordan Peele creates an imaginative aspect of our reality that spoon feeds us truth without our knowledge. The meaning behind this movie isn’t in what we see, but in how we are affected and how we will continue to see our perspective afterwards.