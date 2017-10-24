Critic’s Corner: Happy Death Day

By Trevor Reese, Contributing Writer—

By now you’ve probably seen the exceptional adaptation of Stephen King’s novel “IT” and are left wondering what to watch this Halloween weekend. If you plan on going to the theaters to get your October thrills, just know the pickings are slim. Perhaps you could go see “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2″ or the new crime horror “The Snowman;” and perhaps you could swerve into oncoming traffic since it would probably provide a better viewing experience. But fret not, for there there is an oasis hidden in this cinematic wasteland and it comes in the form of director Christopher Landon’s new film “Happy Death Day.”

Jessica Rothe gives a surprisingly memorable performance as Tree: a self-centered sorority girl who finds herself stuck in an endless loop as she is hunted down and murdered by a masked figure on the night of her birthday, only to wake up in bed the previous morning. If you’ve seen “Edge of Tomorrow” or the almighty “Groundhog Day,” then you’re undoubtedly familiar with the movie’s basic premise. The movie unapologetically borrows much from these films and is actually better for it. It would have been more frustrating had director pretended that he was the first one use the idea.

Besides being a (somewhat) horror flick, what separates “Happy Death Day” from similar films is that in order for Tree to bring the cycle to a close, Tree must discover the identity of her killer. Her search for the truth is the most intriguing element of the film and without it the movie would literally be a retread of “Groundhog Day.” Since hardly anyone likes Tree at the beginning of the movie, it’s difficult to determine who the killer is and viewers will enjoy guessing for most of the runtime.

The movie could have had a grim and paranoid tone, with Tree slowly going insane and turning distrustful as she is repeatedly murdered in an eternal twilight-zone hell. Instead, the film elects for a comedic tone when not providing the audience with a handful jump-scares. The most thrilling moments come in the first half, but unfortunately the movie becomes significantly less heart-pounding as it continues. There is a particular montage about halfway through that can take much of the blame for this. If you’re looking for a movie that will have your blood running cold then you keep on searching.

It’s clear that Landon simply wanted audiences to have fun, and he certainly succeeds on that level. Other than a handful of eye-rolling college tropes, the comedy holds up and contributes to the overall enjoyment of the film. “Happy Death Day” would be more satisfying if extra emphasis was placed on the film’s horror elements, but it’s still enjoyable nonetheless. There are no scenes so terrifying that audiences will shudder, and no jokes that will have them rolling; but the film achieves a balance somewhere in between that makes for a entertaining movie that is worth watching at least once.