Critic’s Corner: Split

By Emma Culp, Staff Writer — If you’re looking for a psychological thriller with a crazy twist, head over to your local theater and see the new movie “Split.”

This film was recently released on Jan. 20, 2017 and stars James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Betty Buckley. “Split” is the story of Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) who is the victim of severe childhood abuse, causing him to have an extensive identity disorder.

Kevin inhabits 23 different personalities, and one of his personalities, Dennis, is compelled to kidnap 3 teenage girls from a parking lot and hold them captive in a cellar.

The three girls, Claire (Hailey Lu Richardson), Marcia (Jessica Sula), and Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy) are faced with the challenge of escaping captivity by communicating with all of Kevin’s different personalities to figure out how to outsmart him.

Betty Buckley stars as Dr. Karen Fletcher, Kevin’s psychiatrist who has been treating him for his disorder. She becomes alarmed when she notices some unusual behavior and becomes suspicious that Kevin may be the one responsible for the kidnapping. She too becomes one of Dennis’ victims and has to attempt to call Kevin into the light with her psychiatric knowledge before “The Beast,” the 24th personality, gets the best of her.

This highly intense and unpredictable thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the entire movie as if you too are fighting against “The Beast.” Don’t miss your opportunity to catch the one of a kind psychological thriller “Split.”