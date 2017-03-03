Critic’s Corner: Star

By Dominique Malone, Staff Writer — FOX’s new hit show “Star” has transformed the use of music on TV.

The show is directed by Lee Daniels, who also assisted in creating “Empire,” a show that focuses on the musical empire of one family. The two shows have similar musical elements, yet “Empire” takes a more familial approach to life and “Star” creates a division of the world in the eyes of three very different girls.

The main character, Star, is a foster child who has been in and out of the system for years. Her only motivation has been singing, along with the endless search for her sister, Simone. On the other side of the spectrum, the character Alexandra has grown up with every amenity known to man except for freedom to express herself. When Star, Simone and Alexandra finally meet in person, they create a very powerful singing group.

In addition to the superficial plot of the three girls determination to be a girl group, there are undercover plots of murder, transgender biases, alcoholism, rape, forced religion and police brutality. Despite all of these obstacles, the girls continue to find a way to let their music shine through.

Most of the original songs that play during the show don’t carry any weight until they get to the episodes with deeper meaning. Moreover, this show is very hard to be drawn into because of the seemingly basic songs that are typical of girl groups. But, the light at the end of the tunnel are the episodes that focus on issues relevant to today’s society, specifically police brutality. Not only do these episodes cause division between the characters, but they cause division between the viewing audience to decide whose side should they really take, too.

Altogether, this show can hold its own next to the well-known “Empire,” but there still is a long way to go before the show can gain similar audiences. To gain more viewers, the show features many award-winning actors, actresses, and musicians, such as Queen Latifah, Quincy, Lionel Richie and Naomi Campbell.

If you are interested in pop/R&B music and many different subplots, then “Star” should definitely be on your binge-watching list.