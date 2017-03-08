Critic’s Corner: Table 19

By Isabella Patta, Staff Writer — When online streaming services aren’t offering anything good to watch for your girls’ night, grab your friends, go to the movies and watch “Table 19.”

Anna Kendrick plays the charming Eloise McGarry, who’s attending her –as she specifically states multiple times—oldest, not best, friend’s wedding.

It would be too normal if something wasn’t wrong, so: Eloise was the former maid of honor, who then resigned from the position because her boyfriend, Teddy, who is also coincidentally the bride’s brother and of course the groom’s best man, dumped her two months before the wedding.

What’s the icing on the cake? He dumped her via text after two years of dating and already is dating again—the new maid of honor and his previous girlfriend, Nikki.

Eloise is sat with five other strangers at table 19—the worst table in the wedding reception.

Everybody knows that table exists at many weddings; the table with people who don’t fit into a specific group they could be seated with or who should have cancelled instead of actually showing up.

The people at table 19 share their background stories of who knows whom from the wedding party and leave the wedding at some point during the movie, because no one notices them anyways.

The ‘outcasts’ are having their own gathering, smoking pot and wandering through the woods.

The movie is easy to watch and has its rom/com elements, making it a movie to watch with your friends.

Even though “Table 19” seems predictable, some elements of surprise are worked into the movie.

Other known actors in the movie are Lisa Kudrow, who plays diner owner Bina Kepp, and Craig Robinson, who portrays her husband, Jerry Kepp. The couple is part of table 19.

“Table 19” was released on Friday, March 3. Jeffrey Blitz, who has also directed multiple episodes of “The Office,” directed the movie. The Duplass brothers, Jay and Mark, who also produced the HBO show “Togetherness,” co-wrote “Table 19.”