Critic’s Corner: Victoria

Rachel Frizzell, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Last week, the new British period-piece drama “Victoria” appeared on PBS Masterpiece for American audiences.

The show takes the time slot that “Downton Abbey” filled for six years.

Will it prove worthy of taking “Downton’s” slot? Only time will tell.

The show follows young Queen Victoria and shows her rise to power and how she will eventually become one of the most powerful women and political leaders of the time.

The show will cover her marriage to Prince Albert and family life, as well as highlighting her major points during her reign.

The first episode showed true promise for the show. I was immediately in awe of the costumes and setting.

My main reason for watching any period piece is to see the costumes and set and how the characters converse in them. The costumes were elaborate and accurate.

The filming took place at different castles and houses across Yorkshire.

The fact that both of these elements were so closely taken into account made the show much more enjoyable to watch and made me more intrigued.

The characters of the show already brought in a lot of baggage from the show. Within the first scene there was already high tensions.

The drama is mainly caused by the Queen, which is excellent because she is a spit-fire from the first scene.

Victoria’s character was a lot of fun to watch because she truly brought life to the show with her charisma and witty banter.

The drama that the queen caused among the royalty and nobles even trickled down to the downstairs staff.

While it was fun to see how the house staff lived and worked during this time period, I felt like this was a major rip off of “Downton Abbey.”

One of my favorite things in “Downton” was watching the downstairs staff; I am curious to see if the differences in the drama of the characters show similar character archetypes to “Downton Abbey.”

While I feel that a lot of the aspects of the show were stolen from “Downton Abbey,” like showing the difference in the problems of royalty and the downstairs staff, and focusing on a particular royal family, I am interested to see how these aspects play out within the different time period.

Maybe I am a little too attached to “Downton Abbey,” but I think other shows are monopolizing on an audience that is looking for this particular TV genre.

I will continue to watch “Victoria,” but it has a lot to compete with; for instance, the new Netflix hit “The Crown.”

I hope the new parts reveal more character development and will showcase new plot aspects instead of using “Downton’s” fan base and structure as a crutch.