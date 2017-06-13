David Blackburn steps down as athletic director, Altizer named interim

By Chris King, Sports Editor

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga announced today that Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn has stepped down from his position to pursue other interests.

“We appreciate the time and attention that David has provided our athletic programs at UTC,” said Chancellor Steve Angle in a press release. “The Mocs have reached unprecedented heights over the last four years under David’s leadership and we thank him for his efforts.”

Blackburn was named vice chancellor and director of athletics in April of 2013. During his four years at UTC, Blackburn directed 13 regular season Southern Conference Championship teams and 10 SoCon Tournament titles. Chattanooga Athletics claimed the football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball SoCon titles in 2015-16, which was the first time in school history that UTC has won all three in the same year.

The Mocs have also excelled in the classroom during Blackburn’s tenure at UTC as student-athletes have posted a 3.0 or higher GPA for seven-straight semesters.

“The time has come for me to resign as Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics,” said Blackburn in a press release. “I love UTC and the city of Chattanooga. I’m grateful for the time allowed to serve this great school and city.”

Dr. Angle has named Scott Altizer as the interim athletic director, which is effective immediately. Altizer currently serves as the senior associate athletics director for internal operations, a position he has held for the last three years. Altizer oversees a number of areas at UTC, including all event game operations, recruiting operations, internal communications, facilities and facilities planning and oversight for assigned sports.

Prior to UTC, Altizer spent 20 years at the University of Tennessee where he most recently served as the director of football relations. He served on the staffs for Butch Jones, Derek Dooley and Phillip Fulmer during his time in Knoxville.

According to the press release sent out by university officials, UTC will conduct a national search for a new director of athletics.