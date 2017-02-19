De-annexation law makes its way through state legislature again

By Alina Hunter-Grah, News Editor —

Two Hamilton County lawmakers are pushing a bill that would allow voters to remove their neighborhoods from under city government through a process called de-annexation.

The bill was created by Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson, and Rep. Mike Carter, R-Ooltewah, after some expressed frustration with paying city taxes while not also receiving the common amenities that come with annexation like utilities and fire service.

Others argue that this bill will cause a tremendous amount of harm to cities since the bill could lead to a significant loss in tax revenue.

A similar bill failed in 2016 after criticism that the bill was unfairly targeted at Chattanooga and Memphis. The new bill is more broad and allows for any city in Tennessee to be susceptible to de-annexation. The bill has also been changed to require 20 percent of voters to petition to hold a de-annexation vote instead of the original 10 percent.

The Tennessean reports that the bill could lead to a 20 percent decrease of population in Memphis causing a huge shift in taxes.

This new bill has been a conversation topic between a few of Chattanooga’s mayoral candidates.

An article by Nooga.com reports that Andy Berke has voiced his concern with previous legislation, but would look at the new bill to come to a conclusion about what is best for Chattanooga.

Mayoral candidate, David Crockett’s, alternative to the bill would allow cities above a certain population to leave the county it’s located in.

“An independent Chattanooga would pay one tax, not two; have the lowest property taxes in Hamilton County; and could invest more in its neglected communities with better roads, infrastructure, affordable housing and better schools,” Crockett said in a press conference where he discussed his new idea.

Other mayoral candidates, Chris Long and Larry Grohn, have not officially commented on the new bill.

To read the whole bill, visit www.capitol.tn.gov/Bills/110/Bill/SB0641.pdf.