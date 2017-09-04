Scrappy’s Cupboard to help students in need

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer—

As college education becomes more and more expensive, students are forced to live on a very low budget, sometimes with no money for food.

Scrappy’s Cupboard is a new emergency food pantry for UTC students in need. The pantry provides emergency food assistance and referrals to students who are enrolled in at least one credit hour at UTC. The pantry is coordinated by the Office of the Dean of Students and run by student volunteers from the UTC community.

“Any student can use the pantry as long as they are enrolled in one credit hour,” said Associate Dean of Students Brett Fuchs. “We ask that the student does not abuse it and has a need. The first time somebody comes to the pantry, it’s no questions asked. They just have to feel out a form confirming they are a student and they are in need of food,” he said. “After the first time we’ll ask them to meet with someone from our office just to see what else we can do to help them like connecting them to community resources.”

To use the Scrappy’s Cupboard, visit the Office of the Dean of Students in the University Center, Room 310 to complete the form or you can find the form online. Then just schedule a pick up time and visit Scrappy’s Cupboard at your scheduled pick up time.

It will be very private. Many people visit the Office of the Dean of Students every day for various reasons so no one will know why you are there.

“We hope to get lots of students involved and to help keep it sustainable,” said Fuchs. “The goal is to let the students run Scrappy’s Cupboard. Our office is just over-seeing it. It really is a student driven initiative.”

If you would like to help, donations can be dropped off at the University Center, Suite 399. Scrappy’s Cupboard is accepting non-perishable food items, personal care items, and other household items. You can find a complete list of items here.