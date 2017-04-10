Defensive backs will provide stability for Mocs’ transitioning defense

By Calvin Smith, Staff Writer —

Carrying seven returning letter winners, the Chattanooga Mocs’ secondary had an impressive showing Saturday in their annual Spring Game.

Despite giving up two deep touchdowns, the UTC secondary provided plenty of blanket coverages on the back end. On several occasions they held their coverage long enough to allow the front seven to penetrate and force the quarterbacks out of the pocket.

Returning three seniors with such a high level of experience is preparing the Mocs’ secondary in their transition of learning more Cover 3 and Cover 1 concepts.

Senior safety Lucas Webb, Northport, Alabama, put an emphasis on making sure the secondary’s football IQ is up to par with the new playbook, “We’ve prided ourselves on being able to study the playbook and know the defense. If you know it you don’t have to think, you can play that much faster.”

Webb admitted it was “overwhelming” at the start of the spring with the new playbook and the football minds coach Kaufman and coach Arth possess. Webb noted the coaches’ work ethic makes the players want to learn from them.

Webb is a three-time First Team All-SoCon memeber and has 10 career interceptions. The Mocs also return CJ Fritz, Chattanooga, and Trevor Wright, Greeneville, Tennessee, but expect to see some talented freshman in the mix as well.

Elijah Pankey, Nashville, Rashun Freeman, Chattanooga, and Jerrell Lawson, Brundidge, Alabama, are each coming off a redshirt season and are seeing significant reps this spring.

Pankey delivered a punishing hit on Saturday while Freeman and Lawson both saw reps with the number one units.

Throughout the process of a coaching transition the Mocs’ secondary has been the most stable part of the team. Returning seven letter winners while adding talented freshmen will aid the Mocs’ defense after losing key players like, Keionta Davis, Nakevion Leslie and Vantrel McMillan in the front seven.

Leaders like Lucas Webb can lead the Mocs to success in Coach Arth’s first season. Watch for the Chattanooga secondary to be dynamic next fall when the season kicks off against Jacksonville State.

If you have any questions you can contact Calvin Smith via email at calvinsmith625@gmail.com or on Twitter @calvin_smith33