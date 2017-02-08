Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. returns to campus after five year suspension

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

Delta Sigma Theta sorority, Inc. will be re-activating this spring after their suspension in 2009.

The Theta Rho chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was suspended in the spring of 2009 for hazing an individual. The hazed student reported several incidents on and off campus after being punched in the abdomen which caused vaginal bleeding, having syrup poured in her hair, having vinegar sprayed in her face and being paddled, according to The Times Free Press. The student also reported being diagnosed with a concussion after a hazing incident.

After the sorority was found guilty for these allegations, they were placed on a five year suspension.

Chuck Cantrell, Associate Vice Chancellor, stated that as this semester rolled around, the organization was eligible to apply for reactivation.

“At that point they were to be able to show or demonstrate that they had put polices and processes into place to prevent what happened in 2009 and also to make sure they could grow and be a successful organization on campus,” said Cantrell.

The Office of the Dean of Students requested detailed information about the organization’s leadership to determine if they were fit to return back to campus. This included information on organizational support resources, policies and expectations, membership intake and educational schedules, and responses to how the sorority plans on providing membership and the community support.

After deliberation from The Office of the Dean of Students, the Southern Regional Leadership, the Corporate Office of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the re-activation team for Theta Rho, and campus NPHC. the sorority was issued back to campus.

Daniel Grzesik, Associate Dean of Students, feels that the organization will be a positive contribution to the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) and to the University.

“[Their] goal of uncompromising commitment to communities through service, leadership, and empowerment aligns how the institution wants students to grow and develop individually and collectively,” said Grzesik. “The organization wants to invest in a mutual partnership with the University and the Office of the Dean of Students to accomplish this goal.”

Grzesik stated that based on the information that the chapter provided, there was a decision by everyone to allow the the sorority to re-activate.

The decision was made concrete when the Chancellor officially extended a welcome back to Delta Theta Sigma, Inc. in December.

The organization will be hosting intake late in the spring semester. Alumni, the National chapter and Student Development will all be contributing to assistance during this process.

Courtney Williams, President of NPHC, looks forward to a new addition to the council.

“A strong chapter adding to the NPHC will help enhance the council as a whole,” said Williams. “I look forward to having an even stronger NPHC.”

Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. is one of the “Divine Nine” historically African American Greek organizations. UTC currently has seven of the nine “Divine Nine” organizations nation wide.

For more information about Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., visit orgsync.com or www.deltasigmatheta.org.