Alumni support Mocs long after graduation

By Eric Wise, Assistant News Editor —

Homecoming isn’t just for current students; even though they have already graduated, some alumni still show interest in going to the homecoming game.

One such alumnus is award-winning actor, Dennis Haskins, who is best known for his role as Mr. Belding on Saved By the Bell.

“I loved being a part of the university,” he said. “I’m lucky that my university allows me come back and be a part of it.”

Haskins was born and raised in Chattanooga. He graduated from Notre Dame High School, where he played basketball. He said he really wanted to attend UTK to play basketball, but after trying out and not making it, he transferred to UTC.

During his time at UTC Haskins was on the basketball team, a cheerleader and a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He said UTC and his assistant basketball coach is what kick-started his acting career.

“I told [the coach] I liked theater, and he put in a theater course,” he said.

He didn’t realize at the time the impact that would have on his life. He ended up leaving UTC before finishing his degree to pursue an acting career.

When he returned in 2016 to officially graduate from UTC, Chancellor Steven Angle had a surprise for him as he walked across the stage. Angle played the “Saved by the Bell” theme song when Haskins got half way across the stage.

“That was just amazing,” he said. “I told everybody that I wanted this to be about everyone’s graduation and not just mine, [but] it was a nice touch.”

Haskins said that he still supports the Mocs athletic program and UTC’s theater department.

“The athletic department was my home away from home,” he said. “Also, the theatre department [was] more than essential in coordinating the courses I needed to graduate.”

During his time on “Saved by the Bell” Haskins always put a photo of the current UTC Men’s Basketball team behind Mr. Belding’s desk. He said it often made it into the final cuts of episodes.

He said that UTC has been a special place to him since the 1970s, and homecoming means something to every alumni that attended school here.

“Homecoming means a lot of things to a lot of different people,” Haskins said. “Whatever it means to you is special, [and] I am so proud to a part of the college.”

UTC’s Office of Alumni Affairs is hosting alumni events beginning on Oct. 5. For more information, click here.