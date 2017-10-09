DETAILS: Armed robbery on campus

By Eric Wise, Assistant News Editor —

Four students were held at gunpoint near The House University Ministries on Wednesday night, according to a police report.

The report states that the students were sitting outside The House, located at 651 McCallie Ave., at 11 p.m. when they were approached by a man. He asked them for a cigarette; one of the students gave him one and lit it for him. The suspect then walked away, going around to the side of the building.

A few minutes later, the suspect reappeared. The victims stated that he pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and held it up to them, demanding their wallets. All four of them complied with his threats and gave their wallets over to him. The suspect then ran around the back side of the building towards some dumpsters where he took the victims’ cash, credit cards, debit cards and IDs from the wallets. He left the wallets on the ground near the dumpsters.

After the suspect ran away, one of the students called 911, and the Chattanooga Police Department was dispatched to the scene. UTC Police dispatch was notified, and arrived to assist the victims. Police searched the area around the incident, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall black male with short black hair approximately 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact university police.