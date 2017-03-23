Did you know?: A college degree could cost $500,000 by 2035

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

If you thought your student loan debt was staggering, a new report by CNBC makes our tuition look like a walk in the park.

According to the report, a college degree is estimated to cost about half a million dollars in 18 years.

This means that for all of those bringing children into the world in 2017, they are looking at a steep bill by the time they are putting their children through college.

College tuition has been rising by about 6% annually according to the study. The increasing costs are exceptionally grueling but how can we attempt to change them for our future?

According to the article, there are many factors that have attributed to the increase over the years.

A lack of state funding for public schools, administrative bloat, rising salaries and new construction at private colleges have all acted excuses for the weight that is, and will continue to, burden students.

The amount of students attending college, however, does not reflect the unattainable cost for many Americans and neither does personal income. More students are graduating than ever before and while tuition is growing by 6%, the average family income is only increasing by about 3% each year which means the already financial repercussions of paying for college is only getting worse.

A senior investment strategist at Vanguard, the company that conducted the study, stated that for parents with the ability to save for their child’s education, they would need to save about $1,000 each month for the next 17 years to afford a private school education. While this rate is around $320 for a public school education, with many Americans struggling to make ends meet, they are allowing a situation of generational debt.

As a college student whose family cannot afford to pay out of pocket for school, it often feels as though I will only be predisposed to pass down that burden when my children are going off to college.

As the cost of tuition increases, how can we stop the never ending cycle by making college more affordable? When parents are still paying off their own student debt, how can they be expected to save for their child’s education?