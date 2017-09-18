Did You Know? iPhone X was announced

By Haley Doss, Opinion Editor—

On the 10 year anniversary of the release of the original iPhone, Sept 12th, Apple has released the iPhone X.

Not only does the new model have a new look, it also features revolutionary additions that have been noted as “the future of smart phones.” A title that is a little ironic given the timing of their release their first release 10 years ago.

For only $999 (a price that screams capitalism so hard it is laughable), the iPhone X will provide much different experience for users.

Wireless Charging

The iPhone X will have a new glass design that enables wireless charging with AirPower. This is the same way the Apple Watch is charged and will allow for you to charge your Apple products on one dock.

No More Home Button

That’s right, no more home button! Instead, the iPhone X will allow access to the phone through face recognition. The sleep/wake button will be on the side of the phone and will control Apple Pay and Siri.

Dual Lens Camera

Since I do not know much technical lingo about cameras, I will dumb it down a bit. Basically, the new sensor technology means better pictures and it assists with shakiness when taking photos. The front facing TrueDepth camera is also something to rave about, it includes features for portrait selfies, selfie lighting, face ID and Animoji.

Animoji

This feature is awesome and allow for emojis you use to mimic your face through facial recognition.

In addition, the device is water resistant and while this is not a new feature, it has a IP 67 rating which means the phone can be about 3.3 feet under water for 30 minutes, according to Apple. Its “super retina display” also allows for a more visually pleasing experience.