Did you know: Read Across America Day celebrates Dr. Seuss’ birthday

By Kirsten Raper, Chattanooga, Tenn.–

On Mar. 2, everyone’s favorite childhood author Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, turned 113 years old.

Seuss, who died in 1991, lives on through his whimsical books, and he continues to inspire children of all ages.

Because Seuss had and continues to have such a major impact on the world of reading, Read Across America Day is also celebrated on Mar. 2.

Read Across America Day started in 1998 after a group of people associated with the National Education Association decided to create a day that gets kids excited about and celebrates reading.

Dr. Seuss and his imaginative stories have always been able to get kids excited about reading. From the “Cat in the Hat” to “Horton Hears a Who,” Seuss created fun characters and wacky worlds that children could momentarily be a part of if they chose to open one of his books.

Seuss’s stories are timeless and will continue to be an influence on the way children of the future learn to appreciate reading.