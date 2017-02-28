Did you know: Seven new planets discovered

By Sarah-Grace Battles, Editor-in-Chief —

Cartoon by Dana Ortega

Seven planets that could potentially harbor life have been discovered by NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope orbiting a tiny star offering the first chance to search for signs of alien life outside the solar system.

This exoplanet system is called TRAPPIST-1, named for The Transiting Planets and Planetesimals Small Telescope (TRAPPIST) in Chile.

The planets orbit a dwarf star named Trappist-1, which is located about 40 light-years, or 235 trillion miles, from Earth. The orientation of the orbits of the seven planets allows them to be studied in a way that could potentially provide some insight into new life.

One or more of the planets in the new system could be at the right temperature to be have water based on the distance of the planets from the dwarf star.

The NASA team measured the sizes of the seven planets and developed first estimates of the masses of six of them, allowing their density to be estimated. Based on their densities, all of the TRAPPIST-1 planets are likely to be rocky.

Sarah-Grace Battles

Sarah-Grace Battles

Editor-in-Chief

Sarah-Grace is a Communication major with a double minor in Political Science and Women’s Studies. She hopes to attend law school after she graduates. When she’s not cheering for Alabama football, she loves to read, be outdoors, try new restaurants and be with her family and friends.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>