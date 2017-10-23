Did you know: the history of black cats

By Kirsten Raper, News Editor–

Halloween is holiday that is often associated with superstitions, and one of the most popular ones involves black cats.

The superstition is that anyone who crosses paths with a black cat will have bad luck and it originated in Europe during the Middle Ages. During this time, some people believed that witches would turn themselves into black cats in order to cast spells on people without being caught, while others simply believed that the devil created black cats to serve as spies for witches.

Because of the irrational fears surrounding black cats, many of them were killed during the Middle Ages, which led to the mouse population getting out of control, and ultimately contributed to the spreading of the Bubonic Plague.

The fear of black cats eventually spread to America with the arrival of the Puritans. Puritans were extremely superstitious and weary of anything that could bring them bad luck, including black cats. They would even burn black cats on Shrove Tuesday (the day before Lent) because they believed that doing so would protect their families from any kind of disasters.

The superstitions surrounding black cats aren’t all bad, though. For example, it is common for many ships to have a cat, referred to as a ship’s cat, on board to help control mice and rats. It was, and still sometime is, a widely held belief among sailors that using a black cat for the ship’s cat could bring the ship good luck. Similarly, the wives of sailors would sometimes have black cats as pets because they believed that doing so would give their husbands good luck at sea.

Superstitions of black cats are still around today, although, it seems like the negative stigma is going away. It could be argued that movies and television shows have helped normalize black cats with characters like Salem from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Felix the Cat, Sylvester from Looney Tunes, etc. Black cats even have an entire day dedicated to them, known as “Black Cat Day,” which is celebrated on Aug. 17 in the United States and on Oct. 27 in the United Kingdom.