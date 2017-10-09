Did You Know? Yellowstone super volcano possibly nearing eruption

By Kyle Yager, Assistant Sports Editor —

As if we haven’t heard enough about national disasters lately, might as well throw a potential super volcano eruption in the mix.

Among the geysers and natural wonders of Yellowstone national park, the park also happens to sit atop a super volcano that simmers just below the surface.

The volcano last erupted more than 70,000 years ago, but a spike in seismographic activity has many concerned. Since June 12, there have been approximately 2,750 tremors, which may be an indicator of an impending eruption. This rivals the most tremors ever recorded since some odd 3,000 that occurred over a three month period in 1985.

Even though the eruption is still quite unlikely, if it were to happen it would have devastating results. An explosion would cause a climate shift from the large amount of sulphur dioxide that would be released into the atmosphere. An estimated 87,000 people would immediately be killed and leave two-thirds of the USA instantly uninhabitable. The ash would block out the sun and essentially create a “nuclear winter.”

There isn’t a reason to worry currently, and it is probably a false alarm, but the earthquakes around Yellowstone are worth noting. There have been sudden increases in activity in the past that have resulted in nothing. Nonetheless, the Yellowstone super volcano is very real, and is something we should all be aware of.