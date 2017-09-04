Did You Know: Harry Potter celebrates epilogue’s 19th anniversary

By Grace Stafford, Assistant Features Editor –

As if anyone needs an excuse to renew their Harry Potter nostalgia, this month is the time to do so. September 1st of this year marks the 19 years later of the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows epilogue.

The epilogue gave us a glimpse of the characters’ lives the 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts in 1998. The iconic trio and their peers have grown up, established careers and had children of their own.

The final Harry Potter book concludes with this epilogue of the familiar characters reconvening at King’s Cross Station to bring their kids to the Hogwarts Express. We see the relationships that have developed and will continue to progress as time continues.

After reading about so much death and destruction in that book, there was something so calming knowing that there is light in the wizarding world after the traumatic events throughout the series. These 19 years later couldn’t have come at a better time in the real world.