Downtown lawyer to offer new student housing coming this summer

By Eric Wise, Staff Writer —

Office space next to the Bitter Alibi is being converted to student housing by a local lawyer and will be made available this summer.

Rich Heinsman of Heinsman Law Group is converting his office space at 821 Houston Street that he often rented out to other businesses into student housing after noticing a lack of affordable housing downtown.

“I have owned the building since 2006 and have used it for my law office and rented additional space to other lawyers, software engineers and real estate companies,” Heinsman said. “But there is an abundance of downtown commercial space and a shortage of downtown housing, so we made the switch.”

The building was originally 5000 square feet, but has been built out to 10,000 square feet for the housing renovations. It will have six single occupancy rooms and 22 double occupancy rooms.

“We plan for 22 rooms to be double occupancy and six singleoccupancy, but any room can be rented as single occupancy at the discretion of the tenant,” Heinsman said.

The rooms will be constructed in a dorm-room style, with 150 square feet for the single room and 200 square feet for the double room. Rooms do not include a bathroom or kitchen area. There is a shared kitchen space, laundry room and bathrooms. The bathrooms are private, and are a mix of full and half baths.

All of the rooms rent for $800 a month, which is split to $400 if for double-occupancy tenants. Rent includes the room, common area use, all utilities and silver-tier EPB cable TV and EPB WiFi. Parking is not included. Parking can be rented from the neighboring lot at the renter’s expense.

Heinsman expects the project to be done in the June-July timeframe, and will begin accepting leases in April or May.

Heinsman does not have any plans for future housing properties.