Downtown library hosts first taco-themed trivia night

By Simone Edwards, Staff Writer — Taco Tuesday is a day that some people look forward to and that others wish they could participate in. Who doesn’t like a food-themed day? If fried chicken Wednesdays at Crossroads isn’t doing it for you, look no further: there’s an event at the downtown library where you can get the tacos you love.

Autism and Behavior Services was founded around 8 years ago by Dr. Laura Forkum. She wanted to empower individuals and families that are impacted by autism and other disabilities. They incorporate evidenced-based principles of Applied Behavior Analysis into their services in the clinic, the community and the home. They also work to decrease challenging behaviors and teach appropriate or replacement behaviors such as communication or play skills.

While they have been providing all of those services to families in a variety of ways for 8 years, they will be having their very first fundraiser in March.

“Tacos and Trivia night is our first fundraiser and we are hoping for it to be an annual event. The event will consist of 7 rounds of trivia where each table will compete to win a cash prize. In addition to the trivia night, there will be a silent auction where you can get great deals on tickets to local places around town,” said Dr. Forkum.

Not only will you be getting tacos, provided by local restaurant Taqueria Jalisco, but you will also get to put your brain to the test—for a cash prize.

“There is no particular audience who we are targeting. We’re talking to anyone who likes tacos, trivia and supporting a local organization,” explained Dr. Forkum.

Get your Taco and Trivia Friday fun in on Mar. 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Downtown library. Tickets are $20 per person or $120 per table, and the delicious tacos will be $10 per person.

Eat tacos, help a family and win some money: all in one night!