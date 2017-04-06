Dr. Chris Smith receives President’s Award for contributions

By Luke Roberts, Staff Writer —

The University of Tennessee system recently announced the winner of its second President’s Award: the director of the school of nursing, Dr. Chris Smith.

Smith was nominated by Chancellor Steven Angle and said she was very honored to have been selected for the nomination.

“I am very honored to have been selected,” Smith said. “I can only guess that my community involvement and the grants that I am involved with on campus that address community needs was important to the selection committee.”

Smith says she was also surprised to receive the award among the other five candidates who she said were “impressive.”

Smith thinks this award is important because it honors those individuals who give back to the community.

“People who volunteer do it because they are ‘wired’ that way and service to others is an important part of their value system,” Smith said. “Nurses by nature and career choice are a group of individuals who care for others and therefore ‘give back’ as part of what they do daily.”

The President’s Awards were created to honor and celebrate UT employees’ contributions and achievements. Winners are recognized each year when UT President Joe DiPietro delivers his State of the University address in Nashville.