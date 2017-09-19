Student attendance continues to be a problem at UTC football games

Despite the strong support from the community of Chattanooga, one thing still lacks from the UTC football game attendance, the students.

Over the past few seasons, football game attendance has been gradually increasing but student attendance still continues to be a constant letdown.

The university continues to do pregame festivities including the Mocs Block concert series and free giveaways but students continue to be nonexistent at home football games.

As a staff, we think one major reason why student attendance is so slow is because of the location of Finley Stadium. We came to a conclusion that most students avoid football games because of the 10 minute commute to the games. The university offers free parking and shuttle service but students hardly take advantage of those accommodations.

Another reason we think student attendance is lacking is because we are a football school sandwiched in the south with SEC football. Most students that attend UTC are fans of a bigger football program, most likely an SEC program. So that’s just an uncontrollable factor because some students would rather watch or attend another college football game.

We think that if UTC had a better tailgating atmosphere then most students would feel led to come enjoy the pregame festivities and then go to the game. Due to the smaller tailgating atmosphere at UTC games, we think most students are turned away because they would rather tailgate at a higher level school.

We think that all of these examples are key reasons why student attendance is so low. We think the university has made major strides in increasing overall attendance at football games but student attendance continues to be an unsolved mystery.