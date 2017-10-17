Editorial: Do midterm grades matter?

Every professor at UTC is required to turn in a midterm grade for each of their students. These midterm grades can serve many purposes. They can help students decide if they should drop a class, work harder, or continue with what they’ve been doing. It can give students an estimate of where they are in their classes and which classes they need to give more attention to.

As a staff, we generally find these midterm grades to be very helpful. They help self-motivated students to change their study habits or talk to professors about plans for improvement. Many times, they can serve as a wakeup call for students who haven’t gotten much feedback in a class.

However, we have noticed that midterm grades don’t always work. When professors don’t give out half their grades by midterms, it is hard to gauge where we are and how we can improve. Many professors fail to give an accurate midterm grade, which makes it hard for students to assess their progress. We think the midterm requirement is a good system to incentivize professors to put grades in instead of procrastinating, yet some professors still find ways around that.

Another issue we often face with midterm grading is professors’ willingness to meet and discuss these grades. Most professors don’t make it a point to meet with students who aren’t doing well to discuss room for improvement. However, we recognize that this isn’t high school, and students need to take some initiative to improve their own grades. We think it could help students tremendously if professors would give notes either in person or on Blackboard during midterms, offering areas of improvement.

Generally, we think these grades are a good representation of our final grades in a course. However, this only works if professors put in enough assignments to account for about half of the course grade.