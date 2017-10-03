Editorial: Homecoming Court honors high-achieving students

The time has come again for UTC to crown its Homecoming Queen and Top Moc for this year. These two titles are given to a male and female student that exhibit academic achievement and involvement on and off campus.

The overall sentiment of the Echo staff is that these titles are a great way to recognize and reward high-achieving students. It helps integrate students into the UTC community and creates an incentive for academic excellence and good standing. While popularity has a part to play, the requirements to be nominated help ensure that those on Homecoming Court are accomplished in the academic, philanthropic and social spheres. Some of us believe that mankind is inherently competitive, and the competition aspect is a strong motivator behind why students choose to be on Homecoming Court.

Additionally, the students who are nominated but don’t win are still recognized as great members of the community. While they technically lost, they are not seen as losers. Losing a competition has a generally negative connotation, but those who don’t win in this competition are not referred to as losers; they are referred to members of Homecoming Court, meaning that they are still recognized.

However, some in our staff has raised concerns over the titles of Homecoming Queen and Top Moc. The word choice is a bit sexist since the high-achieving female is only known as a queen while the high-achieving male’s title insinuates that he is the true “top” student on campus. Our staff doesn’t really understand why it isn’t simply two Mocs or a Homecoming King and Homecoming Queen. Also, some of our staff think that the entire competition is pointless to promoting academic achievement because not enough students care about the title to try harder in school. They believe that the Homecoming accolades generally mean nothing.

Still, we appreciate that UTC takes the time to single out students that have performed well over the years, and we agree that it encourages student involvement by allowing students to vote who wins.