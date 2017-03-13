Editorial: Importance of travel

We all have busy lives now with classes and jobs, but when we graduate, life is only going to get more chaotic. We think traveling for college students is crucial because it allows us to gain more cultural and practical knowledge and first hand experience.

Traveling also allows everyone in general to become more empathetic for other people. We are extremely privileged to live in the United States, but sometimes we forget that some people in other parts of the world are not as privileged as we are.

There are also some cities and states within the U.S. that are not as privileged as others, and by traveling, you can gain some insight into how other people live. t’s always good to see points of view that are different from your own.

We also believe that, we as individuals who are in a state of growing, learn empathy from traveling. Through travel, we get to meet different kinds of people and we learn how differently expressive but how similar we all are. It is enriching to travel.

In order to be most cost effective, getting a credit card with hotel points or flight points helps cut costs as well as driving.

However, if you’re going to fly, buy plane tickets about three months before your trip because that’s when tickets are the cheapest. Connections also make the flights cheaper.

For many of us, graduating from high school and moving onto college may have been our first taste of independence; it may have been the first time that we were allowed to do what we want and go where we want without constantly having to update our parents on where we were. We feel like travel gives us our first taste of independence.

Travel gives us the opportunity to escape the everyday routine of life for a little while and go somewhere new and experience new things.