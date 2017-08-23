Editorial: Looking forward to UTC’s growth and gain

By Haley Doss, Opinion Editor

As we welcome a new school year, our staff looks to the future.

We have all seen different levels of growth since our start at UTC. With the addition of the new library, increased enrollment rates, new student housing, prestigious academic honors and national sports attention, UTC’s campus seems to be making strides toward bigger and better things.

Just three years ago, when this year’s seniors were freshmen, we still studied in Club Lup, our best choice for coffee was from the Java City in the UC and there was no grassy quad to sit on during a breezy day.

Since this time, we have grown so much, and we see no reason to believe it will stop anytime soon.

The progress that the city of Chattanooga has made has had an immediate impact on UTC as an urban university. The physical and economic changes made downtown just in the last few years are helping Chattanooga to be more walkable, bikable and convenient for students. These strides are definitely putting UTC on the map.

With more transfer students coming to UTC as the third year of free community college legislation rounds the corner, and with more students starting to appreciate the city of Chattanooga, UTC’s campus and our diverse community, our enrollment numbers will increase and the university will benefit financially.

A stronger financial base means our campus can afford to expand and make UTC a better place to attend, but with more money comes more responsibility.

We do feel the university should be working harder to improve the quality each student’s academic experience. Our money should be utilized to hire more experienced professors and build better classrooms. On one hand, several of the buildings are condemned, yet UTC is building more dorms. While physical change is good, a university’s sole mission should be the the education they provide to their students. As we gain more prestige, our hope is that they will focus more on what goes on in the classroom and not what goes on outside it.

UTC’s future is bright and our staff applauds the healthy direction we are headed. As many of us celebrate (and tear up) about our senior year, we look forward to hearing all the wonderful things our school will achieve.