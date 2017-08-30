Editorial: Parking on campus needs an extreme makeover

Parking has been a hot topic within SGA for years. SGA officials have been talking about changing parking passes from reserved and general to commuter and noncommuter for several semesters now, and it seems like that might be a real possibility for the 2018 school year, according to President Rachel Emond.

As for the Echo staff, we all agree that something needs to change.

Although we do like that UTC has cheaper parking for students who can’t afford a reserved space, we do not think the current system works. Students who can only afford a general pass, or who can’t afford a pass at all, are often ticketed because they don’t have time to find a parking spot in time for class. They then have to get the money to pay off the tickets or their classes are dropped. While we understand that ticketing is necessary, we think it should be less expensive and less harshly enforced.

Many of us believe that changing to commuter and noncommuter lots will help students living off campus find parking because they will have no competition from students who stay on campus. However, some of us are skeptical about where those lots will be on campus and how much they will actually help.

We are concerned that the new way of dividing up the parking would cause noncommuter lots to fill up much more because there would be fewer options for on-campus students.

However, many of us don’t think it’s fair for students who live on campus to buy a reserved lot by their dorm and then use it to park in a general lot near campus just to be closer to their classes. We also don’t think off-campus residents should be able to take up the parking spots near dorms. This would be fixed easily by having separate lots for commuters, and we welcome that change.

We also think noncommuter parking should be included in the cost of housing because dorm prices are already high. We don’t think students living on campus should be forced to buy a reserved parking pass in addition to their room cost.

Another way to help the parking situation would be to invest in another parking garage, similar to the one by the arc. We think this would not take up as much space as added lots, and it would be very profitable for the university in the long run.

Ultimately, we are skeptical about the new parking system bringing a positive change for students, but at this point, we welcome any attempt to help the situation. We look forward to more information about the proposed plan.