Editorial: Should Chattanooga cut its ties with the Confederate Cemetery?

Following the events in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke released a statement condemning the events that unfolded. Additionally, he requested that city attorney Wade Hinton look into how Chattanooga can cut its ties with the Confederate Cemetery located next to campus on East 5th Street.

“Our action today makes it clear that the City of Chattanooga condemns white supremacy in every way, shape and form,” Berke said in a news release. “While we honor our dead, we do not honor the principle for which they fought. Our city should be invested in our future, not a discredited past.”

We here at the University Echo have several thoughts about whether or not the city should be trying to distance itself from the Confederate Cemetery.

Most of the Echo’s staff members agree that the city should cut its ties with the cemetery, especially on a governmental level. Many brought up the point that while the cemetery is part of Chattanooga’s history, it no longer represents our country as it did then. Some on staff pointed out that Berke’s decision is a good way for the city to acknowledge the communities and residents who are hurt by what the cemetery and its monuments stand for.

We all agree that those who are buried in the Confederate Cemetery should remain there as not to disrespect the lives lost or residents of the community that may have family members there.

However, not all staff members agree that the city should be severing its ties to the cemetery. Even with the terms of the trust having expired, some Echo staff members think that Chattanooga needs to have ties to it for its historical value. Some people pointed out that Chattanooga’s history stems from the Civil War. Instead of cutting ties to the cemetery, people said the city should learn from its history and find a way to move forward without representing what the Confederate Cemetery stands for.