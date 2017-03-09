Editorial: Was Step Show a form of cultural appropriation?

The recent decision to remove Step Show from this year’s Homecoming roster has brought the discussion of cultural appropriation to light.

For those who do not know, Step Show is an event where Greek organizations step to compete or fund raise for a good cause. The act of stepping and the production of Step Show, however, has been historically hosted by Non-PanHellenic Council. The steps used by NPHC are exclusive to their chapters and have cultural and historical significance not only in their organization’s history but in black history.

As a staff, there is a general consensus that the University hosted Step Show had become a form of cultural appropriation in that many organizations participating in the event did not know or respect the role of stepping in black and NPHC tradition.

This lack of knowledge of history would have been one thing but over the last few years, the number of black fraternities and sororities participating in the Step Show was slim to none. For this reason, the current model of Step Show that was removed looked a lot like a bunch of members of IFC and NPC stealing culturally significant steps and sometimes putting on “thug/urban” outfits during the event.

For many on staff, it seemed that it was not until NPHC spoke up about feeling left out of their own culture did the University decide to stop the event. For those, the decision to remove may have seemed rash but it was the obvious choice. Others feel that the administration should not have cancelled the event without further discussion with all the councils and with voices from everyone affected, there would have been more productive change.

This fact says a lot about the racial climate on campus and the division of beliefs on this issue and many others. For many it is unfair for the administration to remove Step Show without further discussion. Others feel that IFC and NPC have so many other events during Homecoming and throughout the year, like Greek Show and Lip Sync, that they are not missing out on much.

While some on staff feel that allowing NPHC and IFC/NPC to keep their current Step Shows is the best way to go since it is a popular show on both sides, others do not see it that way. Overall most think that the administration should not take Step Show away permanently but a new model should be created and look very different. They feel that NPHC should host the new Step Show. In addition to this, there should be better education about their tradition and community to outside councils.

While there is fault to our current racial climate and there is still work to be done on the Step Show debate, there is always room for appreciation for the initiation of change so everyone can be more comfortable, expressive and inclusive on campus.