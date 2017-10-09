Editorial: The ups and downs of living on campus

By Grace Stafford, Assistant Features Editor —

Even though UTC is a great opportunity for nontraditional students and commuters, the value of living on campus for at least freshman year is not lost on many students, including the staff at the Echo.

While on campus housing paired with a resident meal plan has been criticized for being too expensive, we feel that living on campus for at least a year as a freshman has noticeable benefits.

When living on campus, we took advantage of more on campus services, like the ARC and the library, and attended more social events. Living on campus allowed us to meet new people and become more involved with the campus. It is generally much more convenient, albeit expensive, living on campus to be in touch with campus resources.

Living off campus allows the opportunity to live more inexpensively whether in apartments downtown, 20 minutes away or with family. There are no longer strict rules enforced by housing, and there are no more mandatory meetings and room checks by RAs.

We feel that living off campus has allowed us to become more involved with Chattanooga as a city rather than UTC. Not having to move home for summer and winter breaks allows for more steady jobs and developing closer friendships with roommates.

Living off campus does pose challenges, including the commute to campus and difficulties with parking. Staff that do not live downtown note that they are late to class on occasion because of the length of the drive and traffic which affects their overall coursework. We agree that parking is a hassle for commuters unless we are able to park in a reserved lot.

Some of the staff are worried that the West Campus housing will complicate the parking situation further and will not reach full capacity. The remainder of the staff feels it will have little impact upon the campus culture as it will not incite new people to live on campus.

We generally see the benefits to living on campus as underclassmen for the experience and resources, but are thankful for the reasonable options to live off campus when desired.