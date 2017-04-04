Editorial: University suppresses free speech

The recent firing of WUTC Reporter Jacqui Helbert has sparked a discussion in the Chattanooga community about journalism ethics, the freedom of speech, and specifically the University’s ability to influence news content.

While we at the Echo do understand that ethically journalists need to identify themselves clearly, we believe that the university officials reacted too strongly.

We do not think it was ethical for UTC to take down the story because WUTC had the right to air the story and the public had the right to hear it. Ultimately, we think the story received much more attention after WUTC removed it than it would have if it had been left alone. The University also went too far when they had Helbert fired. We think this should have been a teaching moment for Helbert, as she clearly did not know the journalistic standards of ethics.

NPR responded to the incident, stating that the decision to take down the story and fire the reporter should have been left to WUTC, not the university. We at the Echo agree with NPR and believe that a station cannot be objective if they are censored by people outside of the newsroom.

It seems that the university is too worried about not offending anyone, and not worried enough about protecting the freedoms of speech and press.

As aspiring journalists, it is scary that our jobs could be in danger if we report stories that show government officials in a bad light, even if the stories are accurate.

It’s also difficult to understand how anyone at the meeting would not have noticed Helbert’s gear and badge and seen that she was a reporter, even though she did not verbally state why she was there.

That being said, we believe journalism ethics should be focused on more in communication classes and in the workplace. It should be the editor’s responsibility to make sure that reporters know to identify themselves.

There should not be situations like this is which a journalist doesn’t know the ethical standards of her own newsroom or organization.

*None of the opinions expressed in this article came from reporters covering the WUTC stories.*