Editorial: UTC supports students during immigration ban

President Trump signed an Executive Order on Immigration Friday, Jan. 27, which has stirred emotions on both sides of the political spectrum propelling protests in resistance of the order.

The order suspended the U.S. refugee admissions system for 120 days in its entirety, suspended the Syrian refugee program indefinitely. The order also banned entry of dual-nationals who are from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, prioritized refugee claims on the basis of religious persecution and lowered the total number of refugees to be accepted from any country in 2017 from 110,000 to 50,000 while also ordering a review of states’ rights to accept or deny refugees.

“Our top priority has to be the safety and well-being of the campus community,” said Chancellor Steven Angle in his brief response to the student body and faculty. “We are committed to a diverse campus and to preparing students for success in a global economy,” showing students and faculty that OUR school is willing to support us in times of adversity and fear.

We, at the Echo, appreciate the support that OUR University is offering OUR students and faculty in times of political turmoil and terror in OUR country.

The country that we, as Americans, are supposed to feel is the best country in the world, feel proud to be a citizen of and above all else, feel safe. However, harming others in the process isn’t making our country any safer.

According to NPR, President Trump’s executive order does not include any countries from which radicalized Muslims have actually killed Americans in the U.S. since Sept. 11, 2001. Thus, the ban that is, in reality, supposed to make our country safer, is making our country less safe by destroying foreign relations, promptly placing our country into more threatening danger.

The ban is a hazard to the very foundations that OUR country was founded and built upon.

Inclusivity and the melting pot of cultures, races, people, thoughts, ideas, religions and beliefs are what OUR country has prided itself on since the founding of OUR nation.

Take a breath and ask yourself why you love this country so much, then with the next breath, align this executive order travel ban with that love for our country and check the correlation between the two.