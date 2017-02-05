Editorial: UTC supports students during immigration ban

President Trump signed an Executive Order on Immigration Friday, Jan. 27, which has stirred emotions on both sides of the political spectrum propelling protests in resistance of the order.
The order suspended the U.S. refugee admissions system for 120 days in its entirety, suspended the Syrian refugee program indefinitely. The order also banned entry of dual-nationals who are from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, prioritized refugee claims on the basis of religious persecution and lowered the total number of refugees to be accepted from any country in 2017 from 110,000 to 50,000 while also ordering a review of states’ rights to accept or deny refugees.
“Our top priority has to be the safety and well-being of the campus community,” said Chancellor Steven Angle in his brief response to the student body and faculty. “We are committed to a diverse campus and to preparing students for success in a global economy,” showing students and faculty that OUR school is willing to support us in times of adversity and fear.
We, at the Echo, appreciate the support that OUR University is offering OUR students and faculty in times of political turmoil and terror in OUR country.
The country that we, as Americans, are supposed to feel is the best country in the world, feel proud to be a citizen of and above all else, feel safe. However, harming others in the process isn’t making our country any safer.
According to NPR, President Trump’s executive order does not include any countries from which radicalized Muslims have actually killed Americans in the U.S. since Sept. 11, 2001. Thus, the ban that is, in reality, supposed to make our country safer, is making our country less safe by destroying foreign relations, promptly placing our country into more threatening danger.
The ban is a hazard to the very foundations that OUR country was founded and built upon.
Inclusivity and the melting pot of cultures, races, people, thoughts, ideas, religions and beliefs are what OUR country has prided itself on since the founding of OUR nation.
Take a breath and ask yourself why you love this country so much, then with the next breath, align this executive order travel ban with that love for our country and check the correlation between the two.
While I appreciate your enthusiastic use of capitalization, I do wonder who the “OUR” you so fervently mention is? You speak of “OUR country,” so let’s lay out some definitions. Assuming the U.S. belongs to American citizens, we can use the definition of a citizen as laid out in the Constitution per Section 1 of the Fourteenth Amendment: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” Simple enough?
So, despite how strongly you may “feel,” your emotions have no legal bearing. The only people who have claim to the full rights and privileges as provided in our Constitution or other laws are citizens. Not immigrants, refugees, etc. I have no claim to rights and privileges in China, nor do I expect them. I am not a Chinese citizen.
You claim that there have been no Americans killed by radicals from the seven countries since 9/11. Fair. However, the threat of a nation’s people should not be limited to “it hasn’t happened to us, yet.” I performed a brief search of radical terrorism in westernized countries (i.e. America, Australia, Europe – excluding Russia, since they have a more convoluted political/war situation). I was able to find fourteen instances of terrorism since 2004 that included someone either from one of the seven countries or someone who had very close ties with those countries. Most of these instances resulted in at least one casualty. And, somehow, you suppose we are immune? The countries listed in the travel ban have unstable governments, and are known to have terrorist infiltrators.
Though there have been no casualties on American soil by immigrants/refugees from these countries since 9/11, there have been at least three acts of terrorism committed. In November 2016, a Somali refugee attempted to kill, and succeeded at stabbing, several Ohio State students. In September 2016, a Somali immigrant stabbed several people at a mall in Minnesota. In 2006, an Iranian immigrant attempted to run several people over at the University of North Carolina.
You further claim that Trump’s order “is a hazard to the very foundation that OUR country was founded and built upon.” I call simple lack of historical education here. America has a long history of immigration bans. The Constitution provides no limitations to this power. The very open nature of the nation’s current immigration policy is a modern development, beginning around the 1950s and 1960s. In the Immigration and Nationality Act, under section 215, the bill states, “When the United States is at war or during the existence of any national emergency proclaimed by the President, or, as to aliens, whenever there exists a state of war between or among two or more states, and the President shall find that the interests of the United States require that restrictions and prohibitions in addition to those provided otherwise than by this section be imposed upon the departure of persons from and their entry into the United States, and shall make public proclamation thereof…” and then there is a large list of prohibitions to immigration. See? Perfectly legal. And, well before this section, the bill includes a list of persons who may be denied entry to our country, including things such as insanity, prostitution, disease, and a number more.
Remember, this is meant to be a temporary ban to give security officials more time to improve vetting. There is no malice in this order.
By the way, your political bias is showing. Where was the Echo’s outrage when former President Obama issued travel bans? He issued a ban on all Iraqi immigrants in 2011 for six months. In 2015, he issued visa restrictions for, I believe, 38 countries. In January 2017, just before leaving office, Obama repealed legislation that allows Cubans to come to the U.S. Where is the outrage?
And, so far as the 9th circuit court’s faulty ruling, since when has the judicial branch been given privileges to legislate? The control of immigration lies solely with the executive and legislative branches, and always has.