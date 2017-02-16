Editorial: Why Chattanooga ranks among America’s best cities

U.S. News and World report recently released their 2017 list for best places to live in the United States —in which Chattanooga ranked No. 42.

According to the U.S. News website, the poll was “weighted based on a survey of 2,000 people across the country, and what they said matters most to them when picking their next place to live.

For us at The Echo, the city of Chattanooga played a large part in our decisions to attend UTC. The Scenic City may not be very large in terms of size, but what it provides is sometimes hard to find in nearby landmark cities like Nashville and Atlanta.

For one, the proximity to other great places makes Chattanooga a great city to live in. In just 4-5 hours, states like Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina are well within reach —making weekend getaways much more enticing,

The downtown vibe is also very appealing place to be. For many years, even before we were born, Chattanooga was a very dirty city littered in pollution and uninhabited buildings. Now, when it’s warm, downtown Chattanooga is a great place to just walk around a spend day.

In the end, we at The Echo feel the largest reason Chattanooga cracked the prestigious list is because it has a little something for everyone. There’s plenty of nature sights and rural areas for those who are adventurers, and a large enough urban area for those who aren’t. There’s plenty of white, black, Hispanic and even oriental communities to where everyone can feel belonged, and plenty of schools and a University to where all the different demographics can come together.

Our city does have a dark history of racism and gentrification, but the positivity Chattanooga has generated during our generation has made it a city to be proud of.