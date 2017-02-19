ETSU drops cold-shooting Mocs

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor —

A cold shooting night and turnovers dropped the Mocs as ETSU beat Chattanooga 65-51 at McKenzie Arena Saturday night.

ETSU forced 19 turnovers while holding Chattanooga to its lowest output of the season with 51 points. Seniors A.J. Merriweather and T.J. Cromer led the Buccaneers as each player had 15 points and four assists. Senior Tre’ McLean, Charleston, S.C., added 11 points and six rebounds to lead the Mocs.

“They’re a good team, one of the best offensive teams in the country, and to hold them in the 60s and lose the game, I could’ve told you that we must’ve been horrible offensively,” said Head Coach Matt McCall. “The ball just didn’t seem to find the basket, and we had some bad turnovers. We turned it over 19 times. When the ball isn’t going into the basket, and you’re turning it over, you’re not going to win.”

The Mocs came out cold in the first half as ETSU held Chattanooga to 36 percent from the field and a dismal 1-for-11 from three-point range. ETSU held a 24-20 lead at halftime.

Chattanooga came out of halftime on a 7-2 run and took a 27-26 lead after a McLean three-pointer with 18:15 left to play. That three-pointer would be the last basket for the Mocs until the 12:00 minute mark. ETSU went on a 17-0 run over the span of six minutes to take a 43-27 lead until Freshman Rodney Chatman, Lithonia, Ga., ended the drought with a free throw.

“Keep playing the game,” said McCall about responding to the shooting drought. “You have to keep coaching, the last thing you want do is quit. As a coach you don’t ever want to quit on your team, so we try to keep coaching, and try to keep talking to them try to press on them. But bottom line is we didn’t play. Someone has to make a play, with the game on the line, but that didn’t happen.”

ETSU hit big shot after big shot to extend the lead to as much as 21 points in the second half. The Mocs shot 2-for-16 from three-point range before hitting the final four attempts.

McKenzie Arena was electric for most of the game as the attendance was 6,402 which is almost 1,000 more than the season high on Feb. 4 against Western Carolina.

The loss drops UTC to 19-8 overall and 10-5 in SoCon play. ETSU improves to 22-6 overall and 12-3 in the SoCon. The Buccaneers are now in a two-way tie for first place with Furman. ETSU and Furman play in Johnson City, Tenn., on Wednesday Feb. 25.

Chattanooga plays next at Samford on Wednesday Feb. 22 and then the Mocs return to McKenzie Arena on Saturday Feb. 25 for senior night against the Mercer Bears at 5 p.m.