Alcohol involved in fatal Heritage Plaza car accident

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

Alcohol was involved in fatal Heritage Plaza car accident on March 10, according to UTC Police.

It was found that the couple who flipped their car at 11: 35 p.m. last Friday night had been drinking.

The vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, broke through the barricade at the top of Cardiac Hill. It toppled drove down Cardiac until hitting an object and flipping.

The 47 year old female driver, Kimberly Payne, passed away the scene. The passenger, Ronnie Lee Montgomery, 52, was taken to Erlanger Hospital for minor injures.

The passenger called officers after the incident and told them there was alcohol involved.

“The gentleman that spoke with police basically divulged to them that they had been drinking,” said Chief Robert Ratchford of the UTC Police. “I am not sure how much alcohol was involved, how much they had drank at that point in time so I do not know if the determination has been made about that.”

While the intention of the driver was not clear, suspects the driver did not know they were traveling toward a closed area.

“It is hard to determine but they may have thought it was a thru street going up the hill” said Ratchford. “I do not know what the reasoning was exactly.”

Ratchford feels it was a tragic accident for everyone.

“We can speculate all day long but it is such a tragedy, such a tragic accident that there was any type of loss of life much less any kind of injury,” said Ratchford. “It is one of those things that if hindsight were 20/20, if we could take it back there may have been other decisions that they may have made.”

The investigation is ____.