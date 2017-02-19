Favorites no more: Mocs look forward after ETSU loss

By Sarah-Grace Battles, Editor-in-Chief—

The Mocs suffered a tough 65-51 loss to rival ETSU Buccaneers in front of a season-high crowd of 6,402 in McKenzie Arena Saturday night.

“It’s hard. It’s all on us. We had open shots. We had to take care of the ball,” said senior Casey Jones from New Orleans, La. “Taking care of the ball is big. It’s hard to win when you’re turning it over.”

The Mocs 51 points is a season low while ETSU had 14 steals, which is the most allowed by the Mocs this season. UTC also gave up 26 points on 19 turnovers, which is the second most points off of turnovers allowed this season following 38 at North Carolina in November.

“I told my team three things. We’ve got to be gritty, grimy and we’ve got to play together, and for the whole game. And I thought that is what we did,” said ETSU Head Coach Steve Forbes. “We played really gritty and tough. Grimy is tough, getting on the floor for loose balls, and I thought we stayed together for the entire game. I knew they’d make a run, they’ve got a fabulous team, I’ve got a ton of respect for Matt and their players.”

“There was not a single spot on the floor we were better than them tonight. Not one,” said UTC Head Coach Matt McCall regarding the Mocs loss. “You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. Things didn’t go our way and we didn’t handle it well.”

The Mocs are now 10-5 in the SoCon and 19-8 overall as they head into their last three games of conference play before heading to the SoCon Tournament in Asheville, N.C. March 3-6.

Beginning the first of the last three games in regular season conference play, the Mocs take on the Samford Bulldogs Feb. 22 in Birmingham before playing the Mercer Bears at home Feb. 25 and finally, the Citadel Bulldogs in Charleston Feb. 27.

Samford is currently 7-8 in the SoCon and 16-12 overall after a 80-61 win over VMI Saturday.

The Mocs lost their first home game of the season to VMI 80-64 in January where turnovers proved to be a problem as they were in the game against ETSU Saturday. UTC turned the ball over 23 times against VMI at home.

Mercer is currently 7-8 in the SoCon and 13-15 overall after beating the Citadel who are 2-13 in the SoCon and 9-19 overall Saturday 89-78. The Citadel is currently on a ten game losing streak after their loss to Mercer.