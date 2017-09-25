Festival to give locals a taste of other cultures

By Anna Martino, Staff Writer—

The 18th Annual CultureFest is to be held at the Chattanooga Market on Sunday, October 1 beginning 11 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m.

CultureFest is a yearly festival celebrating the diversity of cultures, not just within our country, but within our own community.

Multicultural displays originating from 18 countries will be dispersed all through the First Tennessee Pavilion, located at 1801 Carter St. Along with the displays, local ethnic groups will provide free food samples, food demos and teach other cultural customs.

Local cultural groups will also contribute live performances, as well as the Parade of Nations. A fashion show, dance contest and art exhibit will display the arts themed around each diverse culture.

With hundreds of multicultural leaders predicted to be in attendance, there are activities for all ages. Additional activities include chopstick lessons, dance instructions, tea tasting, origami, face painting, bocce and international board games, henna hand painting, yoga, calligraphy and a passport game.

Further educational opportunities for other cultures will also be displayed on booths sponsored by Chattanooga State’s Cultural Ambassadors and International Achievers, enabling understanding in our community.

“Thousands within the Chattanooga community are expected to attend this event,” said Betty Proctor, public information and communication correspondent for Chattanooga State, in a press release for the event.

The Chattanooga Market and Hamilton County are partnering with Chattanooga State’s International Community Outreach Office, Arts Build and the City of Chattanooga to host this showcase of local cultures and the international groups all within Chattanooga and surrounding communities.

The First Tennessee Pavilion will come to life with culture beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, and all families and friends of all ages in the surrounding Chattanooga areas are welcome.

For more information, visit http://chattanoogamarket.com.