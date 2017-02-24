Friday Five: Top 5 trades from NBA Trade Deadline

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor —

With the second half of the NBA season officially underway, here is a look at the top trades from the 2017 NBA Trade Deadline, which ended on Thursday Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

Pelicans trade with Kings

New Orleans receives: DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi

Sacramento receives: Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and two draft picks this summer (first and second round picks).

This was by far the most blockbuster trade of the NBA season as the former Kentucky Wildcats, Cousins and Anthony Davis, now form the best frontcourt in the league. New Orleans made a huge addition to a team already fighting for playoff contention in the West. Cousins made a good first impression as he scored 27 points and added 14 rebounds in his first game as a Pelican on Thursday night.

Rockets trade with Lakers

Houston receives: Lou Williams

Los Angeles receives: Corey Brewer and an unprotected first-round pick

The addition of Lou Williams will immediately help Houston for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs. Williams came out strong in his first game for the Rockets as he added 27 points on 7-for-11 shooting from three-point range. Williams adds another option to take away pressure from All-Star James Harden.

Thunder trade with Bulls

Oklahoma City receives: Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and 2018 second-round pick

Chicago receives: Anthony Morrow, Cameron Payne and Joffrey Lauvergne

This trade helps Oklahoma City add more pieces around Russell Westbrook for a late-season playoff push. Chicago’s addition of Payne just adds to a crowded guard position that includes Dwyane Wade, Rajon Rondo, Michael Carter-Williams and Jerian Grant. Gibson and McDermott will make a huge impact on the success of the Thunder down the stretch of the regular season.

76ers trade with Mavericks

Philadelphia receives: Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and 2018 first-round draft pick

Dallas receives: Nerlens Noel

The Mavericks get the player they’ve wanted for a while. This also clears up Philadelphia’s problem of having too many big men on the roster, as the Sixers initially were offering Jahlil Okafor to many teams. Noel will make an immediate impact for the Mavericks.

Raptors trade with Suns

Toronto receives: P.J. Tucker

Phoenix receives: Jared Sullinger, 2017 and 2018 second-round draft picks

This trade gets Sullinger back to the general manager who had a part in drafting him while at Boston. P.J. Tucker will add more depth and three-point shooting to an already deep Toronto roster. Tucker will make a big impact off the bench for the Raptors.