Fly Fishing isn’t just for old men

By Hayley Spire, Staff Writer —

A new Fly fishing club is giving students the chance to learn trade terms, tips and methods while building connections with other students.

The club’s Orgsync page describes the club’s purpose as a way“to provide the club and its members with the education of fly fishing and the recreational opportunity for fellowship with members through fly fishing trout streams throughout Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina.”

For some that may not be familiar with the topic of fly fishing, the difference between the two fishing methods is that fly-fishing lines are weighted down and the actual fly isn’t. This means that the fly fisherman has to lever and manipulate the fly line so that it can carry an almost weightless fly.

Fly fishing is known to be a fun, relaxing but also challenging pastime and can be used to catch a variety of fish.

“Anyone wondering what exactly they would be fishing for with such a small line would be surprised to know that they can fly fish for trout, tarpon, sharks and even 300-pound tuna by using different weighted rods and heavier gear,” said Ryan Owens, President of UTC Fly Fishing Club.

Most fly fishers lean towards conservation in respect for the health and variation of the fish so that to they remain available for other fishing opportunities, so they practice catch and release.

The UTC fly-fishing club is sponsored by Blue Ridge Fly Fishing, based out of Red Bank which gives the club free flies, leader and every other article needed.

Meeting are held bi-weekly on Fridays. The next meeting will be Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. in the UC Fort Wood room. The meeting will discuss future plans and overall goals for the club this semester.

