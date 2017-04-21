Food allergies leads to dangerous campus eating

By Jordan Bowen, Staff Writer —

Students living with potentially life threatening food allergies find it increasingly difficult, and possibly dangerous, to enjoy a meal from campus dining, recent research shows.

According to recent studies conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of Americans living with food allergies has grown by 50% since 1997, making life threatening food allergies one of the fastest growing afflictions impacting Americans.

Echoing the research of the CDC, foodallergy.org reports that every three minutes, a reaction to food sends someone in the United States to the emergency room, accounting for approximately 200,000 visits annually among Americans.

The most troubling statistic comes from deeper research by foodallergy.org, who have found that teens and young adults with food allergies have the biggest risk for experiencing “fatal, food-induced anaphylaxis.” In other words, young adults and college-aged Americans die from severe reactions to food at a rate higher than any other age group.

With startling numbers like this, universities across the United States, where young adults gather in the highest numbers, should be taking the most precautions to protect their students with food allergies, but that is not the case, especially with UTC.

In a recent poll conducted of over 300 UTC students, over 17 percent reported that they had a food allergy, and more than 18 percent of these students answered that their experience eating campus food was either severely limited or that they were unable to eat any campus food because of the lack of safe options.

Freshmen, Jayden Cartelli, who lives with several serious food allergies said that because of UTC’s limited options, “It is really hard to find food that’s not going to make me sick.”

Cartelli continues by saying that “I got really tired of trying to eat well and use my meal plan.” She was excited about trying the food on campus, but after a couple of frustrating visits to the UC food court and Crossroads with very few safe choices, Cartelli says that there was “just nothing for me to eat.”

In addition to the students whose campus eating experience was limited, approximately 80% of poll respondents answered that they wished UTC University food service employees had more knowledge about food allergies.

Junior, Sloan Lewis, who lives with various potentially deadly food allergies, said that in her experience, the knowledge of UTC food service staff regarding allergies and cross contamination was so limited, it was “too risky for me to go back.”

For many individuals with severe food allergies, the allergen simply touching their food or even being in the same space is enough to trigger deadly anaphylaxis.

A vast majority of students polled, about 92 percent, said they wished the University made more effort to create both healthier and allergy friendly eating on campus.

Elementary schools across the United States have adopted policies regarding food allergies with “nut free” areas in schools, which can save the life of a student whose reaction can be triggered by simply being in the same room as the allergen.

Simple and effective measures such as better staff training, clearer ingredient lists and a wider range of allergen free options would greatly improve the experience of Mocs that live with uncertainty and fear about eating campus food every day.