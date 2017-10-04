Ford shows poise, leadership in first full season for the Mocs

By Sarah Catherine Baker, Staff Writer —

Ally Ford, a redshirt sophomore from Leesburg, Virginia, has finally gotten to join her team on the court this season and her introduction has been nothing short of record-breaking.

Ford achieved 100 career kills by only the eighth game of the season. This was a record, as it was the fastest to 100 in UTC’s program history. She was named Southern Conference Player of the Week on August 28, following the Mocs first four matches of the season.

The success has been a long time coming for Ford. She spent her first two years as a Moc sitting on the bench. First for athletic purposes and the second year, unplanned due to two different injuries.

“As a freshman, you focus a lot on playing time, but as a redshirt that totally gets taken away,” said Ford. “So, my job every day was to come in and get better and make my team better. Therefore, I absolutely loved redshirting my freshman year. There was no pressure and I got to focus on my academics too.”

While Ford was a redshirt, she made the Dean’s List as well as Athletic Director’s Honor Roll both semesters.

Ford’s sophomore year on the court was a whole different ball game though. She suffered from a broken pinkie only a few days before the first match of the season. This set Ford back about eight weeks of playing time. Then three days before her long-awaited season, she suffered a high ankle sprain in practice, putting her out a few more weeks which turned into her second redshirt season.

“When you redshirt, all you’re thinking about every day is playing the next season,” said Ford. “It affected me emotionally. Come the spring though, I felt really good. Myself and the team.”

Ford explained her journey back on the court in the spring was a harder transition. She felt as if she was holding onto the memories of her redshirt seasons but after a few weeks back on the court, she felt like it all started play out well.

Ford is now in her third year at UTC but she is in her first full season on the court as a college athlete.

“It’s interesting this season because I have to pretend that I’ve been here before,” said Ford. “This is my first college season. I’ve been a part of it, but the lessons you learn on the court are so different than off. I think it hit me that this was finally happening when I saw my first stats. That was so cool for me.”

Though Ford hadn’t played in season yet, she believed there is an advantage she had been given by being on the team for two years before making her debut.

“Although I haven’t played in games, I have played in almost every practice and that’s where the stuff for the games happen,” said Ford. “Whether I’ve played or not, I feel like a junior. I think that’s helped a lot. I think my actual years in academics has helped me as a player and as a leader.”

Ford attended Flint Hill high school and received much success and recognition before coming to UTC. She was named Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, two years in a row as well as three-time All-State honors and All-Region honors.

“The awards didn’t really make me better or more prepared for college volleyball, but my teams, who I love so dearly, and the coaches,” said Ford. “I have so many coaches that pushed me and I wouldn’t be here without them.”