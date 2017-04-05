Former athletes create rating app for coaches

By Kyle Yager, Staff Writer —

A recent idea from two former collegiate student athletes has potential to be a revolutionary new step in college recruiting.

Locker Room Talk is a groundbreaking recruiting website that aims to aid upcoming collegiate athletes with informed details about potential coaches. Locker Room Talk is a rating site for college coaches that offers statistics on the coach, and surveyed ratings of everything from honesty, to ability to motivate. Its rating system is on a one through five basis, one being the worst. The site is completely free for ratings access, blogs, profiles, and all its other offered features.

Locker Room Talk was founded by Nick Petrella and Keirsten Sires. Both are graduates of Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, where they each majored in Management & Business. The idea for Locker Room Talk began formulating during a business course both founders took during their tenure at Skidmore.

“I took an entrepreneurship class, and the class project was that everyone had to pitch a few business ideas in front of the class and the class would vote, “ said Petrella. “The top four or five got picked to build out as part of a class project. Me and my co-founder Keirsten built that locker room talk and at the end of the semester we presented it to everyone and received a lot of good feedback.”

With the opportunity to formulate a business proposition, there still had to be the beginnings of the idea, and Petrella’s former status as a student athlete was what triggered what came to be, Locker Room Talk.

“I played a sport in college, so I went through the recruiting process. When I went to school I was turned on to Rate My Professor, so I always had a thought that this would be cool for college coaches,” said Petrella.

The site could transform the recruiting process as a whole, and will be utilized from players and coaches alike.

“It is the Rate My Professor of college coaches,” said Petrella. “College athletes, both current former, go on and rate their coach on a few different criteria and we publish those anonymously under the coaches’ profile. That way, high school athletes going through the recruiting process can go on and check out these profiles and see what current and former players have to say about these coaches. Also, anyone else, parents, or anyone that’s just curious, can go on and see coaches profiles and what those ratings are.”

Locker Room Talk is not partial, and covers almost every sport, from bowling to gymnastics to football.

“We pretty much do every sport. I think the exact number is 20-22. We wanted to do every sport, every division, across the board,” said Petrella. “We have NCAA division 1, II, and III, we have NAIA coaches as well as some junior college and community college coaches.”

A unique feature of Locker Room Talk, in contrast with Rate My Professor, is their ability to police ratings and mitigate outliers and skewing.

“There’s part of the survey that we don’t publish on the actual site,” said Petrella. “We ask them a few questions that can help us get an idea that this person is an actual student athlete or this person is clearly disgruntled. There is a process, you can’t just go on and fill out a rating and it’ll automatically appear, we go through and approve or disapprove all the surveys.”

Locker Room Talk was first being formulated and composed in 2014, but the site has been live since November 2015.

“We’ve completely redesigned the site and made it much more user friendly,” said Petrella. “Traffic has already more than doubled and we expect to continue to see that growth throughout the upcoming year. We hope that any athlete going through the recruiting process feels like Locker Room Talk is a step they can’t miss out on.”

You can access locker room talk on its website (www.lockerroomtalk.com) or on other social media forums, such as Facebook or Twitter, for updates and ratings.