Frankenstorm shows cruel, voyeuristic tendencies in American public

By Aaron Wells, Chattanooga,TN—Earlier this week, Hurricane Sandy made landfall on the East Coast, left millions without power and killed at least 30 people.

While those in the most affected areas continue to deal with the many problems the storm caused, the rest of the country was able to sit back and view “Frankenstorm” from the comfort of their home.

I must admit I am one of those people.

When something like this happens, there is part of me that secretly wants it to be worse, in order to satisfy my own strange desire to be entertained.

However, given the nature of the media coverage leading up to and during these types of events, I do not think I am the only person who gets this feeling.

In the days and, even weeks before the storm, the National Weather Service and many media outlets warned Sandy was a significant threat to the East Coast, which of course is necessary information to relay to those who were in its path.

However, to those living in unaffected areas, the constant hype served as promotion for a given network’s coverage once the storm actually made landfall.

Monday night, I watched as reporters from every major network stood shin-deep in sea water while proclaiming the worst of the storm had still not arrived, seemingly encouraging viewers to stay tuned in order to see mother nature’s destruction first-hand.

It felt as if these reporters too wanted to see the storm become stronger, making their job seem that much more important. But who actually benefited from the coverage?

Certainly it was not those in the most affected areas along the Northeast Coast, as many of them were without power and unable to see images and hear reports that warned of extremely dangerous conditions.

Because of the hype and continual coverage, many such as myself, were left in a voyeuristic coma Monday night after spending hours waiting for the moment when the winds intensified and the storm surge flooded city streets.

But when it did happen, I was not satisfied.

It was a strange feeling and one I am not proud of.

We have grown so accustomed to peaking in on the misfortune of others through live television that we often feel unimpressed and are left to hope for something more the next time it happens, just as long as it does not affect us personally.

While this view is obviously very selfish, I feel it has become a part of our nature as consumers as we constantly seek out the next best thing or in this case the next worse thing.

But, this attitude is perpetuated by members of the media, who in order to satisfy American’s desire to see terrible events, promote them in a way that encourages unaffected viewers to hope for the worst conditions for their own personal enjoyment.