Changes made to Fraternity and Sorority Life website

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer–

Academic recognitions, community service statistics and conduct information have all been added to the Fraternity and Sorority Life information on the Dean of Students’ website.

Since this past summer, the Office of the Dean of Students started posting fraternity and sorority organizational conduct status and history information under the “Fraternity and Sorority Life” tab of the website after multiple conversations and forums for feedback with fraternity and sorority presidents, governing council leadership, local advisors, Inter/National Headquarters representatives, university staff members, University departments and Higher Education professionals beyond the institution.

Danny Grzesik, associate dean of students, said that the Dean of Students Office has an obligation to keep students informed on the conduct information on sororities and fraternities.

“The UTC Office of the Dean of Students does believe that it is our responsibility to provide fraternity and sorority conduct information to our invested constituents to encourage informed decision-making and to promote the physical and mental health and well-being of our students and campus community,” said Grzesik.

Grzesik continued and said that most of the questions that come through through the Dean of Students Office concern conduct.

“Questions around conduct are amongst the most frequent and we believe that now is the time to move forward with this initiative. The Office of the Dean of Students hopes that the availability of conduct information will positively impact membership behaviors/decisions and emphasize the urgency of addressing actions that do not promote the organization’s values or purpose.”

Fraternity and Sorority Life Partnering Agencies, Community Service and Philanthropy Statistics have been added to the website as well. UTC fraternities and sororities dedicate hours of hands-on service in the community and donate money and goods to worthy causes. The Office of the Dean of Students believes it is important to showcase the positive impact that UTC’s fraternities and sororities are making in the community.

At the end of the fall 2015 semester, the Office of the Dean of Students started posting an “academic community snapshot” that shows how each organization compares to available university metrics, how many members are on the Dean’s List, how many earned a 4.0 grade point average, etc. These academic community snapshots also show which fraternities and sororities were or are on academic probation due to their collective new member grade point average being at or below a 2.5 for the semester.

“The availability of these reports has provided a forum to highlight the achievements of some of UTC’s fraternities and sororities, but it has also encouraged others to do more and to change their practices,” said Grzesik.

A Greek life glossary of terms was also added after the end of the Spring 2017 semester. The glossary of terms was made as a way to educate current members, governing council leadership, faculty/staff, prospective members, and families with common terminology that they may hear from their peers or students. Fraternities and sororities have the same overall goals, but the terms that they have for their processes may be different. This glossary of terms was posted after the end of the spring 2017 semester.

Katy Hinds is a junior from Nashville who is a member of Delta Zeta. She believes this information could be helpful to potential new members.

“This could help potential new members get more of a background on what kind of organization they are joining,” said Hinds. “It’s also repetitive since the potential new members hear all of these reports and statistics from people in the organization, but it keeps things clear for they are making a decision which is a good thing.”

For more information regarding policies and the fraternity and sorority reports that are available online, go to https://www.utc.edu/dean-students/fsl/index.php. Grzesik and Associate Director Aubrey Duman would also like to encourage everyone to follow @UTC_FSL on Twitter and Instagram.