Free live concerts to come to MLK

By Anna Martino, Staff Writer—

The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga presents the Levitt AMP Chattanooga Series, a free live concert series, to take place minutes from the UTC campus on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

This series is at the heart of Chattanooga on historic Martin Luther King Street beginning August 24th and continuing every Thursday at 7 p.m. until October 26th. Martin Luther King Boulevard, formerly Ninth Street or “Big Nine,” once served as a live music destination for the Southeast.

Lily Sanchez, Executive Assistant to the CEO of the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, states that this location was chosen because it “bridges the gap between communities in Chattanooga and helps display the cultural history and diversity.”

The music genres in the series also represent great diversity, including hip-hop, jazz, R&B, reggae, soul and many combinations of other performances. The genres will vary each week.

Performers range from local artists to national artists, including GRAMMY Award winners Kool Moe Dee and Terrance Simien. Sanchez states that the free shows are just another way that “Chattanooga is dedicated to showcasing culture and music.”

Chattanooga is one of 15 cities around the country to host the Levitt AMP Music Series, after five community partners applied for the competitive grant. Among 53 cities, Chattanooga won the online voting and was chosen as a destination.

Jazzanooga, The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City of Chattanooga’s Office of Multicultural affairs, as well as two Chattanooga foundations, Benwood and Lyndhurst, all worked to receive the Levitt AMP Grant. Goals of this grant are to increase community pride and character, enhance lives with live music and show the importance of making use of public spaces.

All concerts during the ten-week period are free, and open to all community members, friends, families and UTC students.

For more information, visit http://concerts.levittamp.org/chattanooga.