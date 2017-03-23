Freshman Senate makes 100 kits for homeless Chattanoogans

By Jordan Renfroe, Staff Writer —

The Student Government Association is in the process of assembling care packages for the homeless in order to achieve the Freshman Senate’s goal in reaching out to the Chattanooga community by helping those in need.

The kits were assembled by Freshman Senate; Campus and Community Service chairwoman, Amanda Morgan Fann; University Affairs and observation chairwoman, Madeline Townsend.

SGA was able to assemble these kits with donations from companies they reached out to. SGA was able to complete 100 kits in total.

The kits consist of snacks, water, t-shirts, personal hygiene items (i.e. toothbrush, toothpaste, body wash, shampoo & conditioner, hand sanitizer, and deodorant), socks, and miscellaneous items that SGA had extra of.

In addition to helping the homeless with care packages, Freshman Senate also hosts the Chattanooga Turkey Train during the holidays in order to help families that are in need.