Friday Five 2/3

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor

Here’s a roundup of the five best happenings from this week:

1. Winona Ryder’s facial expressions- During the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on Jan. 29, Winona Ryder made several facial expressions that quickly became a slew of popular memes. Ryder’s face expressions during her Stranger Things costar, David Harbour’s acceptance speech went from confused to excited and then back to confused. Her expressions were definitely the highlight of the show and deserved an award of their own.

2. Beyoncé- On her Instagram, Beyoncé announced that she is pregnant with twins, sending the internet into a frenzy. Beyoncé’s announcement had a lot of people saying that she “saved 2017.” Beyoncé also beat out Selena Gomez for the most liked Instagram photo of all time.

3. Groundhog Day- According to Punxsutawney Phil, we are going to have six more weeks of winter. The famous groundhog crawled out of his hole on Feb. 2 and saw his shadow. This news may be hard to believe since the beginning of the week was spent in temperature close to 70 degrees here in Chattanooga, and local groundhog Chattanooga Chuck seems to agree. Unlike Phil, Chuck did not see his shadow, which means that spring will come six weeks earlier. Whose prediction will come true? With the weather constantly changing from hot to cold on almost a daily basis, it paradoxically seems as if they both might be right.

4. Aquarium- February is finally here, which means that all month long, college students can get tickets to visit the Tennessee Aquarium at half the price they normally are. Just bring your student ID with you when you go, and you can look at all the fish, sharks and penguins that your heart desires, (and at half the cost!).

5. Floating on- In Argentina, 1,941 people came together to set the world record for “the most amount of people floating in a continuous line.” These people floated together for 30 seconds in Lakee Epecuen. This record was previously set in 2014 when 634 people floated together in Sun Moon Lake in Taiwan.